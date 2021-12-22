Just two days ago we told you about an important update of Unigram in which background notifications had been added and a new design was being tested. Today we have to tell you about a new update of this Telegram client for Windows that continues to deepen the aesthetic renovation of the app and, in this case, it was the turn of the settings section.

Unigram continues to renew its design

Unigram is the most famous “unofficial” app from Telegram for Windows. Its developer, Fela Ameghino, dedicates many hours to offer us the best possible Telegram experience in the absence of a “native” application (since Telegram Desktop is multiplatform).

In this video we can see how the new Unigram update has renewed another important section of its design: the settings. The new menu now uses the Mica effect in its background in case we use Windows 11. In addition, it has incorporated new icons showing a small animation by passing the courses on them. Two details that are a great face lift for the settings section.

We know that developer has big plans for Unigram and that explains this recent acceleration in the development of the app. We will share more details about the future of this alternative Telegram client very soon. And you, what do you think about this redesign? Do you use Unigram or do you prefer Telegram Desktop?