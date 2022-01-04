Unigram, the best unofficial Telegram client for Windows 10 and Windows 11, has been updated to add two of the latest functions of the famous communication application: the spoilers and the message translations.

Unigram continues to evolve before the big announcement

We have talked a lot about Unigram in the last few days. Everything indicates that it will soon become an official Telegram client for Windows and the truth is that it deserves no less. Its design increasingly adapts to the new standards of Windows 11 and its performance and resource consumption are first class.

In this case, Unigram has received a major feature update to follow in the wake of the official client. There are two new features: the spoilers function and message translations.

Spoilers Select the text after writing it and choose the “Spoiler” option in the “Format” section of the right-click menu to hide part of the content of your message.

Click on the spoiler box in the chat to reveal the hidden content.

The spoiler hides the text both in the chat and in the chat list and notifications. Translations Activate the option “Show translate button” in Settings> Language.

Long press on a message to translate it into another language.

We are in the prelude to the great leap that Unigram will make in terms of design and, probably, brand, becoming the official Telegram app for Windows. Its growth in the last month has been spectacular and the great work that the company is doing is becoming more and more evident. recently hired designer to work on the application.