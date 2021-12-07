Great news for the entire Anno 1800 gaming community is that its developer recently introduced its Season 4 to us and announced that its UNEP Choice Awards-winning game mode, Eden Burning, will be available for free on December 14.

Something that has caught our attention is that Anno 1800 is available now on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games store for Windows PC. In 2022, Anno 1800 will debut three DCLs as part of its Season 4.

The video game recently surpassed two million players and to celebrate this achievement, all users will receive two ship skins in the next Game Update, one for their Battle Ship and the other for the Ship of Line, as a gift.

First debuted during Green Game Jam 2021, Eden Burning introduces a new game mode: Scenarios. The Eden Burning scenario features a rogue-type mechanic that teaches players the dangers of an exploitative economy to the environment.

Players must finish an industrial project without destroying its ecosystem while weighing the impacts of using renewable versus non-renewable resources. Their decisions will positively or negatively affect their environment, and players who prioritize sustainable practices will see the best results.

Eden Burning will be available as part of free game update 13 on December 14. In season 4, at least one new scenario will be released along with every new DLC.