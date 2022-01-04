As part of Xbox Game Studios for a few years now, Undead Labs is in the process of developing State of Decay 3 for Xbox consoles and PC. According to the latest rumors, this third installment of the survival series would not only be being developed in Unreal Engine 5, but Undead Labs would be building a new studio dedicated to development on Unreal Engine 5 to support the rest of Microsoft teams.

At least, this is what the profile of Linkedin by Simon Sherr, Animation Technical Consultant for Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo “The Matrix Awakens”, in which The Coalition also participated. Sher works on the construction of a new Undead Labs studio in Orlando, Florida. This new study would focus on the development of new animation technology in Unreal Engine 5 both for Undead Labs, and for the rest of the Xbox Games Studios teams.

”Developing a new Microsoft studio under Undead Labs in Orlando Florida, Direction of Animation and Animation Technology at UE5 for ‘State of Decay 3’ by Undead Labs, Microsoft Xbox Game Studios, and fostering animation technology collaboration between studios and animation technology initiatives at Xbox Games Studios. “

Xbox Games Studios is betting very hard on Unreal Engine 5v for the next games of the company, as in the case of Hellblade 2. Besides, the next project of Inxile Entertainment, creators of Wasteland 3, and this State of Decay 3 would also be being developed in Unreal Engine 5. It is possible that one of the two Compulsion Games projects also makes use of the Epic Games engine.