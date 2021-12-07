Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Presents Details And Date In New Trailer

It ends in 2021 and 2022 will start with the arrival of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which will have its digital and physical version for PS5 on January 28. And on PC for the first time the saga sometime next year.

This remastered Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection pack includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Although this version includes improvements possible thanks to the technology of PS5.

Loyalty mode. “For those of you with a 4K display and wanting razor-sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and details of the Uncharted series, select Native 4K resolution and fidelity mode with a 30fps frame rate target” .

“For those of you with a 4K display and wanting razor-sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the breathtaking scenery and details of the Uncharted series, select Native 4K resolution and fidelity mode with a 30fps frame rate target” . Performance mode. “We have kept the PS4 high frame rate patch with Performance Mode, which is looking for a 60fps lens.”

“We have kept the PS4 high frame rate patch with Performance Mode, which is looking for a 60fps lens.” Performance mode + “If you’re looking for the smoothest possible experience and you don’t mind lowering the resolution, try our new Performance Mode +, which is targeting 120 fps * at 1080p resolution.”

The loading times will be less, it will support 3D Audio and the possibility of feeling the actions of the game thanks to the DualSense wireless controller.

Share it with your friends