Ross Ulbricht’s NFT

Bidding for a 1/1 NFT created by imprisoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht has exceeded 261 Ethers (ETH), valued at $ 1.17 million at the time of this writing.

The NFT depicts Ulbricht’s hand-drawn illustration of a psychedelic eye, and is part of a collection of writings and nine other artworks that he created, some while in prison, which are included as part of the NFT sale. The auction began on the first day of the Art Basil Miami art fair, December 2, and is organized by SuperRare.

The auction will end on November 8 and the proceeds from the sale will go to a fund supporting Ulbricht’s fight to be released from his double prison sentence., and will also help start the donor-advised charity Art4Giving that aims to help inmates and their families.

In a blog post announcing the launch of the NFT, Ulbricht said that while his future looks bleak during his ninth year in prison without parole, he can do something positive to heal all the “damage” he sees around him.

$ 225,000 NFT for sale for $ 20?

Speaking of the Art Basil Miami art fair, Dmitri Cherniak, the founder of the algorithmically generated Ethereum-based NFT collection “Ringers,” made an appearance, offering to sell one of his $ 225,000 worth of NFTs for just $ 20.

It is unclear if the move was in jest, or a genuine offer.; however, Cherniak shared a photo of himself at the event with a note on his iPad that read “Ringers # 0 on sale for $ 20.” Even though the minimum price for NFT Ringers is currently at 50 ETH or $ 225,000 on OpenSea, the artist noted that no one accepted his offer.

Stood outside of the Art Basel convention center with a sign that said “Ringers # 0 for sale for $ 20” and no one took me up on the offer. pic.twitter.com/2DWr7aml4A – Dmitri Cherniak (@dmitricherniak) December 2, 2021

I stood outside the Art Basel convention center with a sign saying “Ringers # 0 for sale for $ 20” and no one took my offer.

One user on Twitter noted that The stunt was similar to that of the world famous street artist Banksy, who has reportedly taken to the streets multiple times to sell his art.

“This is the same as when Banksy sold on the streets and nobody bought from him until he began to lower his prices. Dmitri could have gotten a pinch of the normies at $ 5-10, but we’re definitely not going to make it, “wrote user 5511.

Polygon to release NFT games

Polygon (MATIC), the Ethereum-based layer two scaling solution, and its games unit Polygon Studios have entered into a strategic partnership with GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. to create NFT games.

GameOn is a United States-based sports prediction and games company dedicated to sports and media entertainment.

According to the announcement on December 2, The agreement will allow GameOn to launch a series of NFT games on the Polygon network, while Polygon Studios will provide non-dilutive funding for 50% of GameOn’s product development costs.

Polygon Studios’ investment is part of a $ 100 million fund announced earlier this year that is focused on supporting Web3 projects; its investments so far include DraftKings, DeFine and GameOn.

GameOn stated in the announcement that The partnership with Polygon Studios will significantly help the company advance its plans in the NFT industry.

“The investment from Polygon Studios enables GameOn to offer the full stack of capabilities, from the creation, minting and sale of NFT, to the game layers it already deploys for white label clients, such as prediction and fantasy games.”the ad reads.

The producer of “The Irishman” seeks to finance films with NFT

Neils juul, the executive producer of Martin Scorsese’s hit film The irishman, has created a new NFT company that aims to finance Hollywood movies through NFT sales.

According to a December 1 report by The Hollywood Reporter, Juul’s new company is called “NFT Studios” and it already has plans to finance a new comedy-drama film called “A Wing and a Prayer” with sales from NFT.

The film will tell the true story of Brian Melton, who became the first man to circumnavigate the world in an ultralight aircraft in 1998. The film aims to feature top-notch actors and is scheduled to shoot in Malta and London next April.

“We are in the midst of a great transition in the entertainment business, where traditional forms of financing and ownership of movies are being uprooted due to the rapid rise of streamers and other digital platforms,” Juul told the publication.

Other NFT news

On Thursday, Adidas announced that it was entering the metaverse in partnership with the creators of Bored Ape Yacht Club, Yuga Labs, gmoney NFT and PUNKS Comic.

That same day, the financial technology and investment advisory firm Defiance launched the first NFT-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange Arca. The fund trades with the ticker symbol NFTZ and has a management commission of 0.65% per year.

Keep reading: