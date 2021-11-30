Because the normality of glamor was already needed, in London the presentation and delivery of the awards took place tonight Fashion Awards 2021 for the best of fashion in Great Britain, a title that not only rewards the creatives of the industry, but also shows us how the best dressed men in the world know how to wear the sartorial essence that characterizes them with pride and bearing.

From the classic black look to the boldest color show, these were the most elegant looks seen on the red carpet at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

Romeo beckham





With a look of military references with piping detail on the pants, one of the young heirs of the quintessential British style was seen with a two-piece look where the golden buttons of the jacket stand out.

Imran Amed





Although his look can be more classic, the truth is that the detail of the bow tie has enchanted us, it is a way to put simplicity to the formality that this event requires.

Micheal ward





The Jamaican-born British actor offers a nod to the colors of the Caribbean in his look, combining prints on his green suit with a striking yellow shirt that he wore without a tie.

Raff Law





Merging the transparencies with the mesh fabric and the two-piece suit, Raff Law he knew how to balance his look between modernity and classic.

Tom Daley in Burberry





Knowing how to give a modern twist to the conventional, Tom daley was seen with a look in blue pinstripes from Burberry, where the double-breasted jacket highlighted the brooch detail on the chest.

Paul mescal





Betting on color without neglecting elegance, Paul mescal offers us this look from Gucci where the jacquard jacket is perfect to stand out on holidays.

James mcavoy





Because velvet is always a good choice for elegant occasions, James mcavoy he knows how to give that twist of elegance with a blue jacket over pants and black shoes.

David gandy





And if we have to refer to British elegance, we cannot do so without referring to David Gandy, who gives us a lecture on how the purest style is worn. british with a blue coat over a black tuxedo that we find fascinating.

Images | GTres