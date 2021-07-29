After being sued by the state of California, many employees of Activision Blizzard They have come to the fore to show their dissatisfaction with the current situation in the company and in the response they have given to the media. With more than 1,000 signatures so far, it appears that more than a third of the company’s workers support the complaints.

Even these days even Ubisoft Workers sympathize with Activision Blizzard staff complaints. Not surprisingly, top-ups at Ubisoft have also received similar criticism in recent years.

Nearly 500 current and former Ubisoft workers from 32 studios have signed an open letter in solidarity with Activision Blizzard workers – and calling out Ubisoft management for its handling of its misconduct scandals over the past year. https://t.co/ZfwV239chc – Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 28, 2021

Activision Blizzard CEO Apologizes for Poor Company Response to Lawsuit

The news, which has been shared by Stephen Totilo through Twitter, explains that some 500 current and former Ubisoft workers from 32 different studios have signed a letter in which they sympathize with the situation that Activision Blizzard workers are experiencing and in which they also complain about the poor way in which Ubisoft’s top officials treated the scandal that the company experienced last year.

Ubisoft workers sympathize with complaints from Activision Blizzard staff

The letter does not stop there, but they also demand distributors and more developers to get involved in a change in the entire industry, since they consider that these problems are global. We wish the best to both the Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard workers, and we hope that their complaints will lead to an improvement in their working conditions.

