The news about updates and new content for one of Ubisoft’s largest franchises does not stop. And it is that now, it has been confirmed that Assassin’s creed origins will receive the expected next gen patch for Xbox Series X | S and PS5, increasing its fps rate to 60. In addition, it is speculated that it could receive some graphical improvements, although nothing very ostentatious.

Through its official Twitter account, Ubisoft published a photograph commemorating the international day of AC, where all the players were added with comments of congratulations for one of the great sagas of video games. However, the celebration not only remained in the publication, but later Ubisoft commented on it with the news for everyone, quickly going viral.

We are also looking into adding 60FPS support for Assassin’s Creed Origins, so stay tuned! 👀 – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 21, 2021

As we can see in the tweet at the end of the publication, as an extra comment, the company gave details of what is coming, explaining that (translated): “We are also looking to add 60FPS support for Assassin’s creed origins, So stay tuned! “ Said comment quickly began to be shared on social networks, becoming viral in just a few hours.

Excellent news for fans of the Assassins Creed saga, particularly those who want to play the title of Assassin’s creed origins, but now with all the benefits of the new generation, having faster load times and support for 60 FPS, something fundamental and decisive in the games of this generation. While the company has not shed light on when it could release the patch, it is expected to be within the next few months.

