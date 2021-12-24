Ubisoft to release prequel comic for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion Dawn of Ragnarok

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Forgotten Myths, a prequel comic to Dawn of Ragnarok.

Ubisoft announced the release of a new prequel comic for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: will be titled Forgotten Myths and lay the foundation for Dawn of Ragnarok, the new expansion for the video game of the gala company. Users interested in transmedia content will be able to purchase it in March 2022 through Dark Horse.

One of the peculiarities of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Forgotten Myths is that it will continue the events seen in the prequel comics of Song of glory, which closed its story with a total of three issues exclusively available in the store Dark horse.

Assassin’s Creed Forgotten Myths transports us to Norse mythology before Ragnarok explodes

The summary of the plot of Forgotten Myths mention that “Thor, Baldr, and Heimdall have discovered a new conflict on the borders of Asgard. A powerful fire giant from Muspelheim threatens the land of the Aesir. In the wake of the furious battle, Baldr discovers that the Muspels are now gathering at the gates of Svartalfheim and begins a journey to bring peace to the kingdoms. “

The story of this new comic for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will focus much more on Norse fantasy and mythology, as will the expansion of Dawn of Ragnarok. Both the central story of the video game and the comics of Song of glory revolves around Eivor and his leadership of the Viking clan in the midst of an England mired in conflict for land and power.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Forgotten Myths has to Martin Túnica (Song of glory) as a cartoonist, Alex freed (Dragon Age: The Silent Grove) as a writer and Michael atiyeh (Halo: Escalation) as a colorist. Jimmy Betancourt (Hyper Escape) will put the labels and Rafael Sarmento (Stranger Things: Tomb of Ybwen) will take care of the covers. It will be available in Dark horse on March 16, 2022, shortly after the launch of Dawn of Ragnarok on consoles and PC.

Share it with whoever you want