There are only a few days left for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla receives its second major content expansion and now its managers have wanted to show a small glimpse of what awaits us, but from a different point of view. And is that now Ubisoft offers a preview of the soundtrack of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris, narrative content in which Eivor will travel to France to experience a crucial moment in its history. Below you can listen to the musical fragment that the Assassin’s Creed Spain account on Twitter has shared to the delight of all the followers of this mythical franchise that is close to expanding.

As the previous tweet points out, the music you have been able to listen to is the work of the composer Stephanie Economou, who has participated in films such as Mulán (2020) or Marte (The Martian), in series such as Jupiter’s Legacy or in video games such as Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. In all of them she has different credits as a violin player, vocalist and also composer of some of the pieces. It should be noted that the music for the main game of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was provided by Sarah Schachner, Einar Selvik and the mythical Jesper Kid, author of much of the main themes in the Ubisoft saga and best known for being the father of the Ezio’s Family theme.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris new stills revealed

As Ubisoft explains, here’s what the Siege of Paris expansion will tell us: “Relive the most ambitious battle in Viking history with key historical figures from war-torn France. During this key moment in history, you will be able to infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the Seine river under a prolonged siege, discover enemy secrets and form strategic alliances to safeguard the future of your clan ”. Remember that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris the August 12 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms for all season pass holders of the video game.