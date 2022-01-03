Melty Blood: Type Lumina was released on September 30 for Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch, and it seems that the developer studio, TYPE-MOON GAMES, does not have in mind to end the updates and new content for the construction site. Now we have been able to see that A new trailer for Melty Blood: Type Lumina focuses on a new character in action.

The trailer in question has been published in the official channel of the study, and the main focus is on the new character, Aoko Aozaki, who will be integrated into the character roster on January 13. The trailer shows us all the variety of abilities that Aozaki has, sGoing a character focused on long-range magical combat. In addition, we are shown what is possibly the new scenario of the game.

Hopefully this is not the last character to be integrated into the TYPE-MOON GAMES game, as it could do with adding more characters and more scenarios. Now it’s time to wait until January 13 to enjoy the new character, and keep putting more and more hours on the title.