WhatsApp is preparing an important privacy novelty that is already being tested in beta versions.

WhatsApp is catching a run in recent times, introducing many interesting news in its latest updates. And while we wait for the long-awaited iPad app after the launch of the multi-device version, we get new information about news that we will be able to try on WhatsApp very soon.

How could it be otherwise, the information comes from WABetaInfo, experts in analyze WhatsApp betas in detail to find the next news. Apparently, WhatsApp is already testing a new option “My contacts except” that will allow us to block certain contacts from seeing our profile picture, the last time we were online and more information.

More privacy options on WhatsApp

Currently we can only restrict who can see our photo with the options “Everyone”, “My contacts” and “Nobody”. With the new function that WhatsApp is preparing, we can select a series of contacts who could not see our profile picture nor other data.

It seems that this feature still has some bugs, but it is already being tested in the beta versions of the app for iOS and Android. It is true that WhatsApp usually takes a long time to include these news on many occasions, but this novelty could reach the official version over the next few weeks.

It is certainly one of those novelties that should have been there from the beginning, hiding your profile picture from whoever you want should be a basic option. At least it seems that it is something that is going to arrive soon, we will see if other news such as the “Communities” that WhatsApp is preparing will also arrive in the next updates.

