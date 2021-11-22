The iPad, whether Pro or Air, changes a lot when we use it together with a keyboard or a keyboard cover. Certain tasks, especially those that require intensive use of writing, as well as those in which the precision of the trackpad is important, they benefit greatly from both the protection and the versatility of this class of accessories. Beyond Apple’s proposals, there are two reference keyboard covers on the market, the Logitech Combo Touch and the Brydge MAX +, let’s compare them.

Design and concept: quality with two very different approaches

I must start by saying that even though they are both keyboard covers, their approach, design and conception are radically different. Before we get into the differences, however, we will talk about the similarities. Both covers are made with the best materials and have top quality finishes. Both have a generous trackpad and an extra strip of very interesting function keys, which we will talk about in a few paragraphs.



Brydge MAX + cover

And so far the similarities. So let’s see the differences. One of the first is in the conception of the cover itself. Logitech’s proposal consists of a iPad and keyboard cover that we can remove at will. Meanwhile, from Brydge they opt for a unit, with the advantage – or disadvantage if what we prefer is to protect our iPad at all times – that we can separate the iPad from the case to leave it totally autonomous.



Logitech Combo Touch Case

While I personally prefer the being able to remove any case by just pulling hard on the iPad and the magnet holding it in place, I understand that many people will prefer to have their iPad in a sheath, whether they are using the keyboard or not. Here we must highlight the support provided by the Logitech alternative, which allows us to use the iPad in different positions even without the keyboard.



Brydge MAX + cover

In addition to the functionality, both keyboard covers seek to give our iPad a different look. In the case of Brydge we turn the iPad into a Mac. All the aesthetics, including the legs of the same cover, make the compendium iPad and cover a miniature MacBook. A fun, original and aesthetically convincing solution as well as practical.



Logitech Combo Touch Case

Logitech, for its part, is looking for a different profile. With an extra slim keyboard, almost at table height, and a highly scratch and splash resistant textile design. A design that even reminiscent of a Microsoft laptop and that adds flexibility to the iPad from another point of view.

Similar, yet different keyboards



Logitech Combo Touch Case

Both keyboards are similar and different at the same time. On the one hand the keyboard itself cannot have great variations, on the other the difference in touch is something that after hours of writing is appreciated very markedly. Based on the Apple Magic Keyboard, I have to say that the Logitech case has considerably less key travel, while Brydge’s has practically double. Here I leave it up to everyone to decide for one or the other.



Brydge MAX + cover

In comparison, the Logitech keyboard is somewhat quieter than the Brydge’s. On the other hand, the size of the keys is larger, which, in my personal opinion, is more comfortable. The keys of the MAX + are quite small something that exaggerates their configuration, quite protruding. It takes a few hours to get used to the size, but it is something that attracts attention. Change in the size allows Brydge not to resort to half keys for accents, and some auxiliary keys, which is also appreciated.



Logitech Combo Touch Case

As we have already commented a few paragraphs before, both keyboards have a row of most useful function keys. Brightness control, lock, escape key, and others line the top of the keyboard.



Brydge MAX + cover

Two very interesting options depending on what we are looking for



Brydge MAX + on the left and Logitech Combo Touch on the right

There are many small details that further differentiate one keyboard from the other. On the MAX + we find a charging port on the side. A very useful USB-C port so you don’t have to have the cable hanging from the iPad itself. In contrast, it is important to note that the Brydge keyboard uses bluetooth, which requires that we pair our iPad.

This also causes that we can continue to interact with the iPad through the keyboard even outside the case, a bit strange behavior. If goods easier to open the Logitech case, it is also true that it requires an extra step, that of placing your rear support.

Finally, mention that in certain situations there may be some friction between the metal part of the keyboard and the front of the iPad in the Brydge case. A pair of rubber spacers prevent direct contact, but pressure on the cover ends up crushing them and making them rub both.

Personally, if I had to choose between one of the two cases, I would go for the Logitech solution. It is clear that both solutions come to propose different approaches to the task of adding a keyboard to our iPad. Brydge’s solution makes it easier to work on the lap, for example, while Logitech’s has a more comfortable finish, in my opinion. In the end, one or the other cover will depend a lot on the use that we are going to give our iPad.