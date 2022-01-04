On Facebook, the rosca de Reyes inspired by the Atlas, the current Mexican soccer champion who broke a 70-year streak without winning a title, has gone viral.

One of the reasons we will remember 2021 is because it was the year in which, in Mexico, two bad spells were broken: Cruz Azul and Atlas.

We are talking, of course, about the two most recent Mexican soccer champions: Cruz Azul, with almost 24 years without being a champion, and Atlas, a team that lived seven decades without winning a title again.

On December 12, the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the red-black team, in front of a packed Jalisco Stadium, was crowned champion for the second time in its history, a fact that conquered social networks and, above all, those soccer romantics who Above all, they hoped that, at last, both Cruz Azul and the Atlas would end their malaria.

Thus, 2021 was the year that the almost impossible was achieved and, to this day, there are still those who celebrate, even though we are only a few days away from the start of a new Liga MX tournament, with the red-black team already trying to defend. his championship.

On the other hand, when there are also a few days until the arrival of the Three Wise Men, a bakery located in the state of Jalisco called “Dulces Momentos Guadalajara” made the rosca de Reyes, but inspired by the current Mexican football champion: the Atlas.

With some photographs published on its official Facebook page, the bakery revealed the “design” of both the thread and the traditional dolls, which, on this occasion, are two shields and two glasses, obviously referring to both championships of the Jalisco team.

According to what it says in the publication, the thread has a price of 350 pesos, although it can be set aside with 100 pesos. In addition, it serves 12 people and orders can be made through WhatsApp. It should be noted that there are only 50 commemorative threads.

The publication has gone viral on Facebook, where it has already reached more than 800 reactions, more than three thousand comments and more than two thousand users have shared the bakery’s post.

Without a doubt, beyond the thread itself, this comes to speak of the great euphoria caused by the fact that Atlas was crowned champion for the second time and, above all, in his own city, in his stadium, where, as We saw in the broadcast, there was a great majority of athletes.

Today, however, although there is still joy among fans, the truth is that the arrival of a new tournament has been highly questioned at a time when, in Mexico, the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has already begun to generate havoc.

According to official data, at the level of Latin America, Mexico is the country that occupies the second position with 254 detected cases of the new variant, which is, so far, the most contagious.

In some countries, even soccer matches have once again been held without an audience due to the progress that Ómicron is currently making.

Now, facing a new Mexican soccer tournament, Ómicron is a reality, although, for now, nothing has been revealed about it.

