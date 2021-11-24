Well yes, this news that seemed simply a rumor continues to take shape and, although it may seem incredible, Xiaomi is already preparing the renewal of a phone that has barely been on the market for four months and that, apparently, will undergo a small facelift for the next year 2022 with up to two new devices.

We are talking precisely about the Redmi 10 2022, which It has been registered in various certifying units such as TKDN, SDPPI, CEE and it has even also appeared in the TUV database, and from which we have already been able to extract information about the cameras that it will mount thanks to the well-known leakers Yabhishekhd and XIAOMIUI.

One of the cameras will be removed and the main 50 megapixel sensor will be retained

As we tell you, the new Redmi 10 2022 has been certified in various places under the model number 21121119SG, which indicates that it will be a device that will be sold globally, something that surprises us given the short life of its brother Redmi 10 that we continue to enjoy today.





Apparently, everything seems to indicate that Xiaomi would have decided to eliminate one of the four camera sensors that we saw in the Redmi 10 giving way to only three cameras, but with a higher overall quality. The main sensor would still maintain a resolution of 50 megapixels, but would go on to mount a Samsung S5KJN1 or OmniVision OV50C40, something that still does not seem to be clear.

What also raises doubts is which other two sensors will accompany this terminal, which would be a target 8 megapixel Sony IMX355 (which would be the ultra wide angle sensor) and a OmniVision OV02B1B or GalaxyCore GC02M1 camera of which we do not know what its function will ultimately be, although some rumors point to a macro lens.

Yes, what draws our attention is that, apparently, this phone would not arrive alone, since as we have been able to know thanks to XIAOMIUI, this device will be divided into two supposed models called Redmi 10A and Redmi 10C or POCO C4, so it could be simply different denominations oriented to other markets, or two different teams with slight internal differences.





As for the rest of the specifications we do not know too much, but everything seems to indicate that this little face lift will also include a change in your processor, although there is still no information on it, and some other small tweaks that would come to complete a device that today is capable of offering a very good experience taking into account the price of the product.

Sources | Yabhishekhd , XIAOMIUI