Since Xiaomi presented the Xiaomi Mi 8 in 2019, the Asian firm has added different Lite models to its product catalog that offered a design in line with the more expensive models but offering somewhat more modest internal specifications. in order to satisfy an audience that did not want to shell out a large amount of money on their new phone.

Now, as they tell us from Xiaomiui, The Asian firm is already preparing the new generation of the Xiaomi 12 Lite and Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom which have already been registered, the first of them oriented to the Global market while the Zoom variant would remain exclusively in China, but showing very similar characteristics to each other.

Features of the Xiaomi 12 Lite

Starting with the standard model, we are faced with a device that has been registered under the name “taoyao” and it will incorporate some quite interesting specifications such as its Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or 780G + processor, triple camera composed of a Samsung ISOCELL GW3 main sensor and two other sensors that would correspond to the ultra wide angle and macro cameras.





Regarding its screen, we see how the size of the AMOLED panel would remain intact compared to the current generation: 6.55 inches with resolution of 1080 × 2400 pixels, fingerprint sensor under the screen and the greatest novelty would come in regard to its refresh rate, which will reach 120 Hz, fantastic news considering that we are facing a mid-range terminal.

Finally, another detail that is strongly rumored is its design, and it is that everything indicates that this Lite model will be very similar to the one known as Xiaomi Civi that we saw a few months ago presented in China, which would be an important leap forward with respect to the current Lite generation, I wish it so.

Features of the Xiaomi 12 Lite Zoom





Reviewing the 12 Lite Zoom model which has also been registered although under the name “zijin”, we would be in front of a device practically traced with respect to the standard model although, in this case, it would end up simply becoming the Chinese market-oriented variant of the latter.

The only difference that we would find is precisely what its own name indicates, and that is that the third built-in camera sensor will correspond to a telephoto camera along with the main sensor Samsung ISOCELL GW3 and the ultra wide angle.

When will these teams hit the market?





In principle, everything seems to indicate that both teams They will be presented next March of the year 2022 along with the Xiaomi MIX 5 series, in addition to all of them arriving with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and ensuring up to three years of software updates and up to four years of security patches, as announced by Xiaomi itself a few months ago.

