We have been enjoying Fox Life content since October 1, 2014, the year Fox Crime was replaced with a series and movie programming. For its part, To travel began its broadcasts in October 1997 from the hand of Canal Satélite Digital, a channel that is on the verge of celebrating its 25th anniversary in broadcasting.

The “Mickey Mouse” company, as the portal advances neeo , plans to cease the Fox Life and Viajar channels December 31, 2021 . In this way, Disney will follow the same steps it took in France with the Voyage channel.

Disney + not only offers classic Disney content with premieres of series, films or documentaries. Disney also has its own television channels that we can access through a subscription to the streaming platform or through some television services of the operators, such as Movistar. But on December 31, two of its legendary channels will say goodbye to the audience.

Fox International Channels (FIC) Spain bought from Prisa TV in 2011 this channel specializing in travel and traveler reports. Afterwards, the Viajar channel has grown, not only in content but also in presence in most of the television offer of operators in Spain. Unfortunately for all adventure and travel lovers, It is time to say goodbye to Traveling. The content and linear broadcasting rights will be redistributed through the rest of Disney channels (Fox, National Geographic Channel or NatGeo Wild) according to the theme to which they best fit, in addition to focusing more efforts and resources on Disney +.

Disney Channel may also disappear

Behind the closure in Southeast Asia this past October of Disney Channel, there are rumors that the continuity of this channel may stop being broadcast worldwide. After the closure in Southeast Asia, the company argued that this decision was due to “a global effort, by The Walt Disney Company, to turn towards a model that favors direct-to-consumer (D2C) and greater growth. of their streaming services ”.

Closer, geographically speaking, we have the closure of Disney Channel in the United Kingdom in October 2020, where the company also argued that the move was to move the content of said channel to Disney +.

Therefore, we remain expectant regarding the future of Disney Channel and also Disney Jr. in Spain due to the latest movements of the company in relation to these television channels in other countries. You already know the saying, when the river sounds, water carries.