As confirmed by The Objective, the project has been paralyzed due to the impossibility of reaching an agreement, assuming a great blow, since Unidad Editorial hoped to enter between 40 and 50 million for the sale of its television channels Gol and Discovery Max in Spain .

Editorial Unit had established the sale of its DTT licenses as one of the top priorities this 2021 . He has entered into negotiations at high levels and on various bands to try to close an agreement that. Finally, it has not arrived.

It is more and more frequent that we access content on demand. DTT is not left out and conventional channels offer their series and programs in their own applications so that we can watch them later or record DTT content. The intention of Unidad Editorial to sell its DTT licenses has been truncated by the sale of Vocento’s DTT licenses to Squirrel Capital and the reluctance of the Government.

One of the best selling points for these signals was the birth of new channels of television and that the administrative authorization of the TDT of Editorial Unit expires in 2025. However, despite holding several meetings with the representatives of new channels such as La Siete or 7NN and other interested parties such as Squirrel Capital, none have been closed. operation.

This failure has been influenced by the high cost of licenses Editorial Unit and the negotiations carried out by Vocento or Secuoya that have been held in recent weeks with the same interested parties. While Vocento failed to sell its two DTT licenses for 18 million euros to Squirrel Capital, Redwood continues to hold negotiations with other platforms for the sale of TEN for a price of around 25 million euros. Movements that have put the Editorial Unit plans out of play.

The Government finishes sinking the project

To high competition we must add that the company has detected regulatory hurdles by the Government, since the sale must be authorized by the same. The Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez could block the sale of Vocento licenses, and even put them out to tender.

The main argument by the Government to block this type of sales is that a public license cannot change ownership, and less to create new television networks. We are talking about public companies whose operation is subject to contracts signed with the State Administration and with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.