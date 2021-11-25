The fake account was posing as the Norwegian Finance Minister.

Of course, this news is at least curious. Apparently, Twitter verified a fake account posing as Norway’s current Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. Even so, it seems that the fault is not of the social network, since the Norwegian government itself would have sent the request to verify said account thinking that it was the real profile of its minister. The matter becomes even more extravagant when you find out that Trygve Slagsvold Vedum has no account on the bluebird platform, something that the Ministry of Finance itself confirmed in its day through its Twitter profile.

Who has confirmed this news is the middle of the Scandinavian country NRKBeta, who has been able to know that it was the Prime Minister’s office and the Norwegian security authority who sent the request for this account to be verified, since both organizations are the ones in charge of this management since the last elections to Parliament were held, on September 13. In addition to submitting the request to verify the account, which has turned out to be false, of the Norwegian Minister of Finance, they also requested to verify the accounts of other new politicians.

Twitter has verified a fake account portraying the Norwegian Minister of Finance, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. The Norwegian Ministry of Finance confirms the story to news agency NTB: https://t.co/dcpINS9ZhS pic.twitter.com/U6MvNk93d0 – Ståle Grut (@stalebg) November 22, 2021

As clarified Chief Communications Officer of the Prime Minister’s Office, Anne Kristin Hjuske, to NRKBeta, this situation is caused by an error in the reports. “The account has already been deleted and we have made sure that they have not been verified more,” he tells the aforementioned medium.

The fake account of the Norwegian Finance Minister has already been deleted

It is worth mentioning that, apparently, said false account of the Norwegian Minister of Finance would have been posting tweets that would go against the ideas of his own party, something that nobody noticed. We have also learned that, possibly, the user who managed the fake Vedum account would be the one that would have convinced the administrations to start the verification process, posing as the minister, obviously. We have known the latter thanks to The Verge, given that NRKBeta He told the American media about it.

Before closing, it should be mentioned that Twitter from time to time gets involved in strange situations with verified ones. Remember that, the social network recently renewed its verification process in order to prevent false accounts. The process reopened last May to have to put it on pause again, since they verified several fake accounts by mistake. It seems that verifying accounts is not as simple as some think, or so it seems.

