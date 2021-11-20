Tipping hit Twitter in May of this year, but Android users have had to wait until November to receive this new feature.

Twitter announced several months ago the arrival of a monetization system for the social network. The way users or content creators can monetize their profile is through tips. Yes, other people will be the ones to decide if your content is worth paying for.

So far this new feature was only available on the mobile devices of those from Cupertino. And, is that, Twitter decided to implement this new monetization system first in Apple terminals. The movement is quite common on the part of companies.

News or advances always arrive first on mobile phones on the block, but the important thing is that now Android users will also be able to send their own to their favorite tweeters. These tips can be paid in different ways and, is that, Twitter It supports both traditional payments and others that are not so.

Something really characteristic is that they can tip using cryptocurrencies, although not all that exist in the market. The cryptocurrency that it accepts is Bitcoin and it does so through the virtual mode called Strike that the Lightning network uses to reduce commissions and maintain speed.

Although Twitter tips were announced in May of this year, it has not been until now in November that the social network has brought the feature to two of its largest platforms: iOS and Android. We will have to wait some time to know the result of this way of encouraging the most popular users of Twitter.

Now that the feature is there available on iOS and Android, the only thing left is to wait to know the following news that Twitter has in mind. Of course, we hope that for the next it will not take so long to integrate it into Android.