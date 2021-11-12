The the prince Harry ensures that he was in contact with him CEO from Twitter to warn you about a “possible coup”, before the Assault on the Capitol.

The social networks have become an indispensable tool for the digital population today, achieving that millions of people connect to them daily, whether to hang out, get informed, entertain themselves or communicate with other users on the web. According to the Digital 2021 study carried out in a joint work by We Are Social and Hootsuite, it was shown that 53 percent of the world population already has at least one social network (approximately 1,200 million people), 490 million more than in 2020; Likewise, it is estimated that the average time spent around the world on this platform is around 2 hours and 25 minutes a day, depending on the country.

Despite the high and indisputable traffic that these digital spaces entail and whose time of belonging demonstrates the trust of users, the news on these platforms and other types of content abounds every day, causing millions of users to create content of any kind. type without the need to cite official sources, as well as they can receive content from thousands of different sources, making it difficult to know which ones are true, substantiated or trustworthy.

Digital 2021 also shows us that 56.4 percent of internet users around the world express some concern about not knowing what information is true and what is false in the field of online news; Among the main countries that distrust are Brazil with 84 percent, South Africa with 71.6 percent, the United States with 67.5 percent, Spain with 65.1 percent, among others.

These data are not surprising, since in fact the fake news is quite frequent, an example of this we saw with the arrival of vaccines against Covid.19, which supposedly “had chips” to control people, achieving that even BBC news They had to explain the process of clinical trials to develop vaccines and in this way people would have the confidence to go and vaccinate.

Despite this, different world-class political figures choose to be present on these platforms, since in effect, they are a good communication tool that allows everyone to be reached in just a couple of seconds.

The Assault on the Capitol It was an event presented in early 2021, when supporters of then President Donald Trump stormed Congress, violating security and occupying parts of the building for several hours, disrupting a joint session of the legislative branch to count the Electoral College vote, However, this event ended with some injuries, deaths and even the appearance of some explosives, managing to go down in history as a coup and act of terrorism, which could have been avoided thanks to the Prince harry

The Prince harry revealed that he warned the CEO of Twitter that the platform was allowing a possible coup to take place days before the assault on the capitol; according to Harry on the tech forum RE: Wired:

“Jack and I were emailing each other before January 6 where I warned him that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged.” “That email was sent the day before and then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since.”

This time where the Prince Harry warned of dangers on social media, in addition to Twitter, It would not be the first, since he also made comments on YouTube, where he was warning that many of the clips spread erroneous information about the covid, showing that in effect, these platforms still have deficiencies and opportunities for them to fake news dominate the web.

This situation and the approach that the Prince harry, an important international figure with the Twitter CEO to warn you about a possibleand attack the capitol and that this act in some way to avoid said event, in addition to showing the result of the constant fake news that we find in social networks (since nothing was done about it to avoid it), shows the importance of the role that these have to influence in security, even in matters of international interest.

The first decision made by the prince to avoid and deal with matters of international importance where, instead of resorting to and reporting the situation to the corresponding authorities, he chose to communicate the situation to the CEO of Twitter, demonstrates the high level of importance and power they have. social networks today, even on well-known political figures, in addition that these can help prevent problems of international caliber. On this occasion, the Prince Harry chose to give the warning to the CEO of TwitterInstead of contacting a security authority, if you had done otherwise, could this attack have been prevented?