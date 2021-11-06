Twitter has launched a feature, which will undoubtedly be quite interesting and useful –especially for those who like to stalk the accounts of others on this social network–; and is that now, iPhone app users will be able to use a new search button, which allows finding tweets from a specific account, through a related word with the content of the publications.

Although for a long time it has been possible to search for tweets from specific accounts within the platform, the process is not so simple, since it is necessary to type in the search engine the word “from” followed by a colon, the name of the user and the word or phrase to search for (from: username keyword).

Now with the new button, everything is as simple as entering the profile in question and clicking on the magnifying glass icon, which appears at the top of the screen. It is important to take into account that To be able to use this function it is necessary to have the latest version of Twitter installed And, of course, that you should use it on an iPhone, since at the moment it has not been announced when it will arrive for Android.

This novelty joins the others that recently reached the social network, such as the return of previews for Instagram posts shared in tweets (after several years of absence); in addition to the possibility of recording and sharing the Spaces, through a publication, so that users can listen to the program after its live broadcast.

On the other hand, Twitter is testing new forms of monetization, such as “Super Follow”, which allows accounts to offer exclusive content to their followers in exchange for a monthly subscription, while the platform will also include ads between responses to tweets.