Twitch to use AI to combat hate raids

For months, Twitch has been suffering from a crisis related to bots and the hate raids towards certain streamers of the platform who, for the most part, belong to marginalized communities. At the time, Twitch They even sued two of them for participating in these raids, and they promised to take much more serious measures to combat this type of behavior among their users.

Well it seems that Twitch is finally delivering on its promises as they have announced a new system powered by the machine learning, with which they seek to identify and suspend all those users who use more than one account to harass streamers and content creators within the site.

Suspicious User Detection, powered by machine learning, is here to help you identify and restrict suspected channel ban evaders from chatting before they can disrupt your stream. Learn more here: https://t.co/01cCwnQZfw pic.twitter.com/QWVSnRPg1X – Twitch (@Twitch) November 30, 2021

Basically, this new system will analyze the behavior patterns of certain users and will subsequently be comparing them with that of accounts that had previously been suspended. In this way, it will be much easier to identify users who could be creating account after account just to harass.

Through a category system, those users who can be considered as “probable harassers” will not be able to see any message in the chat, and they will only be visible to the streamer and its moderators. On the other hand, in the category of “possible harassers” their comments will be visible in the chat, but the streamer and mods will receive a notification alerting them to this user.

Editor’s note: It’s definitely good news to know that Twitch is already taking things seriously. They took their time, and we’ll have to wait a few more months to see exactly how effective this new measure will be, but for now it appears to be a step in the right direction to end bots and streamer harassment.

Via: Twitch