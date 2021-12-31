Twitch continues to work to improve the experience of its users and, now, they can no longer use a specific word, as it is considered discriminatory.

The arrival of the pandemic was the impetus that the streamer platform needed to expand to various parts of the world.

As we know, this period of global health emergency, which led us to a severe and long-lasting confinement (almost all of 2020), caused a new habit to develop among Internet users, who turned to social networks to clear up a bit of all the negative that the Covid-19 brought.

If we could name two winning platforms during this period, we would definitely have to put TikTok and Twitch on the list; two sites that, each with its own content, took advantage of the days of closure to attract users.

In the case of Twitch, it was actually something that could be seen coming, if we take into account that the gamer market is one of the most profitable in the world.

So, in that sense, we could say that Twitch has been a great success, which even continues to grow, gaining more users and, above all, generating more attractive content for brands.

For some time now, the Amazon platform has been dedicated to carrying out actions for the benefit of its users and streamers, constantly regulating its terms of use and guidelines of conduct in order not to be a toxic space.

Now, as part of that intention to be a platform free of negative content, Twitch appears to be taking another step to continue to eradicate discrimination on its site.

According to what some users report, their accounts have been blocked after using the word “cracker”, since the Amazon platform considers it discriminatory use.

First, through Twitter, a user spread the news that his account had been banned by Twitch for using that word.

In the tweet, he also shared a screenshot of the email that Twitch sent him and where he explains that the platform is looking to maintain a healthy community:

“Based on a review of your activity or content, we found a strike to the community guidelines. As a result of this, your access to the Twitch services is temporarily restricted. Incurring multiple violations can result in a permanent suspension. “

I GOT BANNED FOR CALLING FLYROH A CRACKER NO SHOT LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/6o2rNv64uH – Froste? (@Froste) December 27, 2021

Twitch and the discriminatory word that can no longer be used

While it is true that, as such, the word “Cracker” does not have a negative connotation in Spanish, in the United States, on the contrary, it is frequently used to refer pejoratively to poor white people living in rural areas. of that country.

It should be remembered that, last summer, many of the Twitch streamers who, in some way, belong to marginalized communities were attacked by a series of hateful and harassing messages by bots that wrote comments of a homophobic, racist and sexist nature.

On that occasion, the Amazon platform carried out some measures, but as often happens in these cases, the messages and attacks persist, and it is that, in reality, it is a complex task that begins with the fact of educating the user regarding communication issues in social networks, streaming and digital services.

With this, Twitch is offering a better experience to both its streamers and occasional users or those who are loyal fans of live broadcasts.

