Twitch arrived on Nintendo Switch: how to download it and everything you can do with the streaming platform's app

Twitch came to Nintendo Switch in a surprising way, and in this note we tell you everything that the streaming platform offers.

Twitch launched a native application for Nintendo switch. From now on, users of the hybrid console of Nintendo They can watch live broadcasts, follow their favorite streamers and interact through comments and donations with the official app of the most important streaming platform in the West.

The announcement was made through the social networks of the Japanese company, who confirmed the arrival of Twitch to Nintendo switch, of course, for free. Users who want to use the app should search the eShop for “Twitch”And click on download to access the platform. In case you do not have an official account Twitch, one can be created from the Switch without any problem.

Everything you can do on Twitch through Nintendo Switch

For those who do not know exactly what it offers Twitch, it is a streaming platform that allows you to broadcast live or view one without paying anything, with the possibility of interacting with users from all over the world live through the comment box, with donations, subscriptions with messages and even through video games that are integrated into Twitch, as the case of Life is Strange True Colors, in which viewers could help the streamer to make a decision in the campaign through commands in the chat.

In some cases, the platform is linked to video games so that viewers receive so-called “drops” for X amount of time watching a live show. Drops are exclusive content for games: the most recent case that offered drops to users was League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra with the premiere of Arcane.

