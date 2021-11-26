The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick It is one of the Xiaomi products that has been at a better price after the Black Friday sale. We are talking about 50% less, literally. Now, for a limited time, you can get it for only 29.99 euros.

The gadget you need to make your TV smart

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is a dongle, a device that is really easy to install. You just have to have it connect it to the HDMI port of your TV and plug it into the mains. From there, you will be able to enjoy all kinds of multimedia content, and even project what is on your smartphone.

In capable of playing content up to 1080p at 60 fps. Inside it houses 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB internal storage, so it is designed to watch movies and series from different streaming services, but also to play simple games.

By integrating Bluetooth connectivity also It is compatible with different wireless controllers or keyboards.

Limited Time its price has dropped from 49.99 euros up to 29.99 euros in the official Xiaomi store.



