Tunic receives release date at the Game Awards 2021

The developer Finji has participated in the preshow of The Game Awards 2021 to present a new trailer for the platform game Tunic, which after being announced at E3 in 2017 has finally been able to announce that it will be released for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S together with PC and Mac next March 16, 2022.
Reminiscent of the classic The Legend of Zelda, Tunic invites players to explore a land full of lost legends, ancient powers, and ferocious monsters. The isometric action game stars a little fox who ends up living a great adventure stranded on a mysterious beach, armed only with his own curiosity until he ends up facing colossal beasts, collecting strange and powerful elements and unraveling long-lost secrets.
While the wait lengthens to March 16, Xbox gamers can get a taste of the Tunic demo that highlights the main mechanics of the game as well as the scenario in which it will be important to interact with its elements to find the solution to the puzzles.
The Game Awards 2021 Preshow Announcements
