The assault rifle Volk is one of the most powerful of Vanguard on paper. It boasts some of the most balanced and impressive attributes of the entire list of weapons in the game, and this is just talking about the base model! Vale has its little things, butwhat weapon does not have them? Leñe, that the development team will have to balance them somehow.

What happens to Volk is that the poor thing has a recoil that looks like a dog’s sneeze, but since it is an agile and fast weapon, perhaps if we sacrifice a little of these advantages … Anyway, it is a very versatile assault rifle, so what we are going to propose is only the class that we believe best compensates for its shortcomings and exploits its potential to master the medium and long range.

Best Class for the Vanguard Volk Rifle

Bocacha: compensator for G28

compensator for G28 Canyon: 428MM 05V Krausnick

428MM 05V Krausnick Sight: Slate reflector

Slate reflector Coupling: Madson M1930

Madson M1930 Rear handle: dotted grip

dotted grip Ammo Type: frangible

frangible Competence: Firm

Firm Kit: Fast CAC

The first thing to do is troubleshoot the kickback problems. Volk, because it is of little use that it is such an agile weapon if we do not hit it. The compensator for G28 It allows us to better control the vertical recoil, and the good thing is that this will not add any negative effect.

That cannon, the Krausnick, it will allow you to compact the horizontal recoil enormously, apart from increasing the damage range by a breast, with which you will see that your weapon begins to take the long range without problems. Unfortunately, with the added weight, it will take longer to lift to aim, other than going from run to shot. As in itself the Volk has some excellent mobility attributes, it’s nothing to worry about.

Look at her, that reflector Slate, is there because of how clean the vision is when aiming, while the Madson It is a coupling that provides precision and stability, both when aiming and when pointing. With regard to the rear grip, we return to the dotted (as in so many kinds of vanguard weapons ya) by the reverse control and the speed to center the sight.

For the ammunition we kept the frangible because it helps enormously to retain the enemies and enemies. Aside from causing them to shiver, it is much more effective when shoot in the limbs instead of the most vital points of the body.

To finish, we go to the competitions and kits. In the first point we have Firm, which avoids mobility problems to a certain extent when you are being shot. In this way we maintain the agility advantages that the Volk has, of course. Moreover, the attack fast melee It will allow you to stand up to anyone who confronts you with a more appropriate weapon for short distances.