We already know that the photos we take at Christmas are more endearing than at other times of the year and that we usually take quite a few. Well, today we will see how we can make them work better and organize them in the best possible way.

At Christmas time, we see friends and family that we have not seen for a long time, the typical thing being to take many photos together, take some snapshots of the moment and a few selfies with all of them.

As we are going to take many photos, the best thing is to know how to take them so that they come out as best as possible, in addition to knowing exactly how we should organize them so that we do not miss any, since many times we do so many, that in the end we have everything wildly disorganized.

The best thing is to know how we can improve our photographs and at the same time have knowledge of how to organize them in the best possible way.

Tips for taking the best photos at Christmas

If we want to take good photos, we can use some tricks, especially if we are not experts in photography, since, if we know how to handle the Pro Mode that the vast majority of smartphones bring today, we can take snapshots of a superlative level .

But since most of us are not photographic experts, it is best to take into account certain tips or tricks, because nowadays the photos are taken with the mobile terminal.

Automatic mode : The best way to take photos and more with today’s phones (many of them with AI for photos) is to use the automatic mode of the smartphone camera, since it will manage everything and adapt in the best possible way to the situation.

: The best way to take photos and more with today’s phones (many of them with AI for photos) is to use the automatic mode of the smartphone camera, since it will manage everything and adapt in the best possible way to the situation. Use the flash indoors : Although many times it is the great forgotten, in many cases the flash can help us a lot in photos with low light indoors.

: Although many times it is the great forgotten, in many cases the flash can help us a lot in photos with low light indoors. Use Night Mode : if your terminal has Night Mode, do not hesitate to use it, since what you gain with this mode is a lot, resulting in much better photos.

: if your terminal has Night Mode, do not hesitate to use it, since what you gain with this mode is a lot, resulting in much better photos. If you can use a tripod : it is clear that it will not always be possible, but if we want photos with an extra quality, the use of a tripod ensures no movement and a better use of the focus of the smartphone camera.

: it is clear that it will not always be possible, but if we want photos with an extra quality, the use of a tripod ensures no movement and a better use of the focus of the smartphone camera. Avoid reflections : this means that you do not take a photo of anyone with a glass behind, especially if you are going to use the flash. But it is also advisable not to put anyone in front of the sun, because the photo will be quite bad. These are details that we must be attentive to.

: this means that you do not take a photo of anyone with a glass behind, especially if you are going to use the flash. But it is also advisable not to put anyone in front of the sun, because the photo will be quite bad. These are details that we must be attentive to. Portrait Mode : If you are going to take a selfie, in the vast majority of the time the Portrait Mode will make our skin appear much better, so it is highly recommended.

: If you are going to take a selfie, in the vast majority of the time the Portrait Mode will make our skin appear much better, so it is highly recommended. Wide angle selfie : continuing with the selfies, if you are going to go out a lot and your mobile allows it, use the Wide Angle Mode, because this will expand the range of action of the photography.

: continuing with the selfies, if you are going to go out a lot and your mobile allows it, use the Wide Angle Mode, because this will expand the range of action of the photography. Bokeh effect: Of course, if the blur effect is in the options of our camera, you can use it, since there are much more spectacular photos, especially if the phone manages it correctly.

Edit photos

If you already have the photos and need to give them a more professional, distinctive or fun touch, you can always use some applications for your smartphone or programs for the PC.

Obviously, the computer option will allow you, in many cases, to achieve better results because they will have more options, although normally, more knowledge is needed than in the applications for the telephone.

From the phone

We have certain applications at our disposal to be able to retouch the photos that we are taking from the mobile terminal itself, something that can often be very convenient and fast.

Some of the main and most used are:

Snapseed : one of the best apps for retouching photos that allows us to edit even photos in RAW format. It is very easy to use and with it you can retouch from the saturation, color or sharpness of the photograph to the quality of the photograph itself.

: one of the best apps for retouching photos that allows us to edit even photos in RAW format. It is very easy to use and with it you can retouch from the saturation, color or sharpness of the photograph to the quality of the photograph itself. VSCO : is one of the most popular photo retouching apps today. In this case we have a large number of filters, some of them really spectacular, in addition to allowing you to retouch the photo in some other parameter.

: is one of the most popular photo retouching apps today. In this case we have a large number of filters, some of them really spectacular, in addition to allowing you to retouch the photo in some other parameter. Polar : another application that bases its offer basically on filters and that is equal to or more powerful than the well-known VSCO, which we have just told you about. We have tons of filters, you might even consider too many, as it is somewhat overwhelming.

: another application that bases its offer basically on filters and that is equal to or more powerful than the well-known VSCO, which we have just told you about. We have tons of filters, you might even consider too many, as it is somewhat overwhelming. Pixlr: this popular app not only allows us to retouch any type of image in a good way, including the possibility of making montages or collages with our photos.

From the computer

It may be that you prefer to edit your photos from the computer, so there are also applications, beyond the well-known PhotoShop, with which we can edit photos in a more or less simple way.

Those that seem most effective to us are:

PhotoScape X : is a very complete tool with which we can create basic touch-ups such as color, contrast or brightness modification, even transformations, filters, figures or collages, as well as being compatible with RAW files.

is a very complete tool with which we can create basic touch-ups such as color, contrast or brightness modification, even transformations, filters, figures or collages, as well as being compatible with RAW files. PicsArt Photo Editor : This photo editor is very popular as well as being extremely complete, as well as videos. We can generate collages, visual effects and even adapt the photos so that they have the best measurements on different social networks.

: This photo editor is very popular as well as being extremely complete, as well as videos. We can generate collages, visual effects and even adapt the photos so that they have the best measurements on different social networks. Canva : In addition to having an excellent application for mobile devices, Canva also works on the computer and with the same filters, tricks, options and tools that the smartphone version has.

: In addition to having an excellent application for mobile devices, Canva also works on the computer and with the same filters, tricks, options and tools that the smartphone version has. Pinta: it is like having Paint, but with more options, so you will understand how easy it is to use this software. We have included it because being so easy to use, anyone will be able to make adjustments with it, although we cannot expect it to be excessively powerful, although it does incorporate effects, for example.

Organize our photos

There are several ways to organize the photos we have in our mobile device, in addition to certain tips that will be useful so that everything is at our fingertips more easily.

To have our photos well organized, it is best to follow certain tips at first, since these can help us a lot.

Create folders : whether we have the photos on the smartphone or on the computer, the best thing is to create folders and place them to be able to identify at once that there is in each one of them. We can organize them by dates, by locations or by putting the specific name of what these photographs are about, without beating around the bush.

: whether we have the photos on the smartphone or on the computer, the best thing is to create folders and place them to be able to identify at once that there is in each one of them. We can organize them by dates, by locations or by putting the specific name of what these photographs are about, without beating around the bush. Download often : This can be interesting, since if we carry the essentials on the smartphone, it will be less messy. The rest can be recorded in a folder created specifically for it, filled with subfolders with everything we want to indicate about the photos.

: This can be interesting, since if we carry the essentials on the smartphone, it will be less messy. The rest can be recorded in a folder created specifically for it, filled with subfolders with everything we want to indicate about the photos. Serve us from cloud services : continuing with the previous example, the photos we have on the computer can be synchronized with our cloud (Drive, Dropbox or One Drive among others) and thus we can see them on the smartphone, but without affecting the storage of our mobile device. With the possibility that if at any given moment we need one, we can always download it.

: continuing with the previous example, the photos we have on the computer can be synchronized with our cloud (Drive, Dropbox or One Drive among others) and thus we can see them on the smartphone, but without affecting the storage of our mobile device. With the possibility that if at any given moment we need one, we can always download it. Gallery apps: if we don’t like the gallery app on our phone or it doesn’t organize the photos well, we can use others such as F-Stop Gallery, Gallery Go or Simple Gallery.

After reading the entire article, you already have many more arguments that will help you take better photos, know how you can retouch them in a better way and have a much more organized control of all those photos that we all take at such prominent parties as are the Christmas.

Tell us what has helped you the most or which tool you liked the most on our social networks, we are delighted to hear your opinion.