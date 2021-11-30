Do you have an iPhone XR? With some skill you can give it a change and make it look like an iPhone 13.

Despite all the improvements that Apple will implement to make it easier for users to repair their iPhone, the truth is that there are times when it just isn’t worth it. Sometimes it’s more tempting to switch it up and jump to one of the newer generations. However, you can also opt for a third option in between: transform your old iPhone to look like new.

That’s what they’ve done since Phone Repair Guru with a kit available in Fanscreate, one specially designed for the iPhone XR that will allow them to look like the iPhone 13. You can even make them “compatible” with MagSafe, functionality that appeared with the iPhone 12 and that, of course, is not available for previous models like the XR. At least until today.

With the kit, which is priced at around 50 euros (shipping separately), it is possible to replace the iPhone XR housing for a similar to the one on the iPhone 13, with flat edges. In the process, we will also have to change the buttons on the device, the arrangement of which changes slightly.

With this change, the appearance of our iPhone will be very similar to that of an original iPhone 13. Even the position of the rear cameras will be the same. Of course, nothing to add a second sensor, since it is nothing more than a decorative element. What we will achieve is integrate MagSafe compatibility, thanks to magnets placed on the rear glass.

An iPhone 11 Pro Max survives a year underwater

Of course, when it comes to interacting with the device, it will remain the same iPhone XR. You will not even be able to properly detect or use MagSafe accessories, although yes you will be able to line up with compatible chargers. But maybe it’s enough to breathe new life into it and make the desire to buy a new iPhone go away for a while.

Related topics: iPhone

HBO MAX at 50% forever, Promo is over! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe