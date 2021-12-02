Train to Busan it became a great zombie genre movie. After releasing two installments, is there a possibility that a third part will premiere?

Yeon Sang-ho was the director behind Train to Busan, one of the zombie genre films that was most applauded in recent times. Recently, the filmmaker was promoting Rumbo al Infierno, one of the new fictions that Netflix presented. As expected, during an interview they asked him about the franchise he took to the movies and if there is a possibility that he will make a third installment.

Remember that last year, the franchise released a second story called Peninsula. However, the film failed to exceed viewers’ expectations and received rather poor reviews. Despite this setback, Yeon Sang-ho revealed who has several ideas in his head to carry out a third installment. Which would aim to return to the model of the original, developing in a “smaller and closed” space.

The ideas of the filmmaker

“I think the zombie genre is very traditional but at the same time, depending on how you do it, it can also be completely different. Personally, I have some ideas to get further from the events that happened after ‘Peninsula’. And making a new movie is something I would like to do. However, since I am working on a lot of productions right now, I think I will have to organize everything. Until now I have been someone who had been creating individually. But these days I have been thinking that perhaps I will need to find a system to put in order to carry out all my creative visions ”, Yeon Sang-ho replied about Train to Busan.

On the other hand, the director also spoke about giving continuity to the story through feature films or television series: “There are a lot of ideas that I’ve been mulling over on ‘Train to Busan,’ and I’d like to continue it with a series of movies. In Korea, the circumstances are not very favorable to create series in Korean and with visual effects comparable to the film, so, you know, I also have to work … with the distributor that I started the film with. I am considering all these conditions, and I think that a series of films would be the most feasible ”. Remember that the tape will soon have its North American remake.