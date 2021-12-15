A few months ago we learned about the start of the filming of ‘Camera café, the movie’, the jump to the big screen of the mythical television series that had come to an end twelve years ago. Now is the time to take a look at your funny trailer.

The company in danger

The story of ‘Camera café, the movie’ will tell us that there is a serious crisis in the company in which everyone works that threatens to bring it down. And worst of all is that the person in charge of saving her will be her new director, a Quesada better known for his abilities to escape from any responsibility …

Arturo Valls (Quesada), Carlos Chamarro (Julian), Ana Milan (Victory), Carolina Cerezuela (Monica), Joaquin Reyes (Richar), Marta Belenguer, (Nacha), Alex O’Dogherty (Arthur), Esperanza Pedreño (Cañizares) and Hope Elipe (Marimar) take up the characters they played in the television original. Among the new signings stand out Manuel Galiana, Javier Botet, Ingrid Garcia-Jonsson and Ibai Llanos.





For its part, Joaquin Reyes, Miguel Esteban Y Ernesto Sevilla have been commissioned to write, with Sevilla also performing the functions of director. The next March 18th We will be able to verify the result, as it is the date chosen for its release in theaters.