They are one of the most beloved bands of recent years, mainly because of Dave Grohl’s whatever-proof charisma, a living rock institution of the last three decades. Now, with the director of ‘Hatchet III’, the Foo fighters they get fully into terror with ‘Studio 666‘.

Satanic rock

The Foo Fighters have everything ready to launch his own horror comedy in a couple of months. The film is titled ‘Studio 666’ and features these rock legends renting a house to record their 10th studio album. That’s when things start to get weird.

The film is reportedly based on actual experiences while recording their most recent album, ‘Medicine at Midnight,’ which was in fact their 10th studio album. And is that the matter of strange freaks in rock It is not something unusual, and if not that they ask The Mars Volta. But hopefully we can talk about that another time.





Here we have the band moving into an Encino mansion to record their long awaited album. Once at the house, Dave Grohl finds himself dealing with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the life of the band.

BJ McDonnell directs the film based on a Grohl story, with a script by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes and with a cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman, Jeff Garlin or Will Forte himself, with what we already know that the experience will be worth it.