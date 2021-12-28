Toyota has an ambitious and large product offensive on the agenda for Europe. Throughout the year 2022, the popular Japanese brand will launch an important list of novelties in Europe. New and very interesting models are coming, among which there will be 100% electric vehicles.

The brand Toyota

it is ready to face the new year in Europe. Some time ago, the Japanese manufacturer launched all its machinery with the aim of carrying out an ambitious product offensive in a market as competitive as Europe. Throughout the year 2022 will be introduced a whole series of novelties that will allow, without a doubt, to boost the company’s sales.

Toyota has decided to increase its commitment to sustainable mobility and proof of this is that in 2022 we will experience the landing of the expected bZ4X, a 100% electric SUV, in European dealerships. Now, it is not the only great novelty that the brand has prepared. Let’s go into detail and take a look at the biggest releases to come.

The new Toyota bZ4X, an electric SUV, will arrive in Europe in 2022

Toyota bZ4X, the beginning of a family of electric vehicles



It is without a doubt one of Toyota’s most anticipated launches. The new Toyota bZ4X

It will land in Europe in 2022. The company’s new 100% electric vehicle is, in turn, the first member of the fledgling bZ (beyond Zero) family. The manufacturer is determined to be a global benchmark in electric mobility in the same way that it has managed to become the undisputed leader in hybrid technology.

The new bZ4X is supported by the e-TNGA platform and features a distinctive interior design. With its entry on the scene, the debut of a new design language also materializes that will be applied to future bZ models that will see the light in the coming years.

In the bowels of this vehicle is a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery whose main purpose is to power one or two engines, depending on the version. The all-wheel drive bZ4X achieves 217.5 hp and 336 Nm of maximum torque. Its autonomy? More than 450 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross will finally arrive in Europe. It will only be sold in a hybrid version

Toyota Corolla Cross, a new hybrid compact SUV



2022 will also be remembered as the year the Corolla family in Europe was completed. Toyota has chosen to raise its bet on SUVs with the introduction of a new model that, although far from our borders has been marketed for a considerable time, here it will be a great novelty. It is neither more nor less than the new Toyota Corolla Cross.

This new SUV will cover the huge gap that currently exists in the Toyota range between the C-HR and the RAV4. In addition, it will become a true SUV alternative to the compact hybrid that has been reaping so many successes for the company. It is supported by the GA-C platform and, among its main rivals, will be the Peugeot 3008 and the Nissan Qashqai.

The new Corolla Cross, in the European market, will only be available with Hybrid Mechanics (HEV). However, it will be possible to choose between front-wheel drive and AWD-i all-wheel drive versions. Deliveries to customers on the Old Continent are scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022.

The new Toyota GR 86 takes over from the missing GT86

Toyota GR 86, the Japanese sports car opens generation



The new generation of the Toyota GT86 is ready to start its commercial journey through European lands. This model, signed by Gazoo Racing, and whose name has changed to be marketed as Toyota GR 86, will assault our dealerships in 2022. It is another of the novelties that Toyota has on the agenda and that lovers of this type of sports car expect the most.

On a technical level the GR 86 is a totally new vehicle and, like the outgoing model, is fruit of Toyota’s collaboration with Subaru. It is closely related to the new Subaru BRZ. The exterior design has undergone a great evolution and the technological equipment has been expanded to make it a more digital and connected sports car.

The new GR 86 is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 234 hp and 250 Nm of maximum torque. A block that can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission with the same number of ratios. In both cases with a rear wheel drive configuration (propulsion). Marketing will start next April.

The new Toyota Yaris GR Sport will fill the huge gap between the conventional Yaris and the GR Yaris

Toyota Yaris GR Sport, sportiness without extremism



Last but not least, we must make a special mention of the Toyota Yaris, the successful and popular hybrid utility. One of the novelties that Toyota will introduce in Europe throughout 2022 has to do with this model. And it is a new level of trim that will land in the range to play a leading role. We talk about new Toyota Yaris GR Sport.

The GR Sport finish

It is characterized by giving the Yaris a more sporty exterior appearance, as well as in the cabin, an atmosphere more typical of a high-performance utility vehicle is created. This model will occupy the enormous space existing today between a conventional Yaris and the radical Toyota GR Yaris. It will have extensive equipment and at a mechanical level, everything will go through the hybrid motorization.

Toyota has confirmed that the new Yaris GR Sport will be available in the different European markets in the second quarter of 2022.