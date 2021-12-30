While Japan is already exploring the regulations for level 4 autonomous driving only for shared mobility operators, Japanese manufacturers are prepared to implement level 2 driving safety assistants in their new models, equipment that they do not yet have.

The manufacturers, together with experts in autonomous driving technology, established a five-level scale. From the most basic ones with semi-autonomous functions, which are nothing more than driving assistants and that do not allow you to take your eyes off the road, to 4 and 5 that suppose the opposite, and in which human supervision is not necessary.

Today, the vast majority of new cars are equipped with technologies of an extra level called “2+” by some manufacturers, since can perform some more basic level 3 functions like automatic overtaking. Still, few have this functionality. In Japan, at the same time that regulations for level 4 for shared mobility are being drafted, major manufacturers such as Toyota, Subaru Y Mazda, they are already preparing the landing of a package of more advanced technologies by 2022.

Level 2 and 3 Driver Assistants, Ready for Models Sold in Japan

Measurements are for Japanese spec models

And it is that, believe it or not, many models of these brands sold in the land of the rising sun they still do not have the arsenal that other European brands do offer. According to a study by the Tokyo Yano Research Institute, level 2 will be installed in 62% of vehicles by 2030.

The quintessential Japanese brand, and a leader in hybrids, will offer an update to the flagship of the range sold in Japan that will allow you to take your hands off the wheel when driving on the road. The Toyota Crown 2023 This function will be available and will gradually be transferred to other models. Currently, only the Lexus LS and the Mirai -the electric saloon equipped with a fuel cell- have this capacitive flywheel technology. The Japanese giant is also studying this possibility, according to a report by an Asian news agency, to the Corolla, suitable because it already has sensors and cameras for pedestrian detection.

Mazda Co-Pilot, a new ADAS that will be included in the range from 2022 Read news

The Japanese Premium is another of those that is also prepared so that, from 2022, its models have 2 or 3 automated functions. Mazda will deploy the technology “co-Pilot” in the different models of the range, from the utility to the largest including also sports. For their part, those of Subaru will also allow their customers to take their hands off the wheel on their models around the world., although up to a maximum speed of 50 km / h.