It is an open secret that Toyota sells hybrid versions by kick. So much so that the Japanese firm has been forced to increase the production of the powertrain to satisfy the high demand for its models. The two plants in Poland, which are at full capacity, supply the new generation Yaris and the recent Yaris Cross.

Toyota has set out to take on the role of industry leader in CO2 reduction, culminating in 2035. The same year that the European Union, and more and more member countries, are ready to sign for the definitive cessation of combustion in the Old Continent. The Japanese giant is already on the way with advanced hybrid technology that, really bluntly of any kind, they are being taken off their hands.

So much so that, last July, the brand had already sold more than 18 million hybrid vehicles worldwide. A figure that, extrapolated to electric cars, equates to no less than 5.5 million units with this technology. In Europe, more specifically, the participation of the Japanese brand reaches 70 percent of hybrid sales in the Old Continent, now with a strong demand for this type of model in Poland, where the main world producer has two large factories. In fact, it was in Wałbrzych where Toyota has just inaugurated a new line -the second- for the production of hybrid sets with the 1.5-liter engine.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is one of the hybrids in high demand in the brand

Toyota’s hybrid sales dominate the market in Europe

It is the self-recharging hybrid motor that is mounted on the new generation of the Toyota yaris and in the Yaris Cross, a veritable hurricane unleashed by the two utility models that has forced the manufacturer to have no less than six hybrid powertrain assembly lines at the two Polish plants in just three years. In fact, between the six lines reaches a production capacity of 76 percent.

Marvin Cooke, Executive Vice President of Toyota Motor Europe, said that “We are proud to make such a significant contribution to the wider acceptance of electrified mobility in Poland and Europe and thus to reducing CO2 emissions. We will continue to expand local production of hybrid components. Next year we will add a second motor generator to our product range. We will also continue to modernize our production lines to prepare for the next generation of hybrids. “

The Wałbrzych factory is not new to hybrid production. This factory started with the production of the 1.8-liter e-CVT system of the fourth generation of the system, Toyota’s hybrid, and to which is also added the experience of the Jelcz-Lazkowice factory, near the borders with Germany and the Republic. Czech. This second facility also produces hybrid engines based on the 1.5-liter engine, in addition to 1.0-liter gas blocks, plus manual and semi-automatic transmissions They are supplied to assembly plants in the Czech Republic, Great Britain, France, Turkey, Russia, South Africa and Japan.