The entry into the scene of the new Toyota Aygo X Cross opens the door to the possible development of a true pocket sports car under the watchful eye of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team. The Japanese manufacturer does not rule out the future arrival of the hypothetical Toyota GR Aygo X Cross.

The urban sports car segment is truly elitist. The offer is very limited. However, in recent times we have witnessed how some of the giants of the European automotive industry have decided to try their luck. The Volkswagen up! GTI is a clear example of this formula. All this without losing sight of the Abarth model that currently dominates the category. Now, with the entry on the scene of new Toyota Aygo X Cross the door opens to the arrival of a new pocket sports car.

Toyota does not download the development of a hypothetical GR Aygo X Cross as long as there is a demand that makes the project viable. This model, if it materializes, will join the ranks of Toyota Gazoo Racing. An incipient range made up of the GR Yaris, GR Supra and the new GR 86.

Toyota does not rule out the future development of a sports Aygo X Cross signed by Gazoo Racing

The new Toyota Aygo X Cross signed by Gazoo Racing



Andrea Carlucci, Toyota Vice President Europe, was asked during the presentation event for the new Aygo X Cross about the possibility of a GR version of the new small Japanese SUV being developed. Carlucci refused to rule out the development, although he made various qualifications and, equally important, he could not give specific details about the company’s upcoming launches.

Whatever our plans, this car may deserve to look at the chassis, the stiffness of the body, the potential to make a sports version. Let’s be clear – it’s not in our plans, but you’ll find out for yourself and maybe comment to help us understand how much potential you see in that. Never say never of a GR version, ”Carlucci assured.

Akio Toyoda, Toyota CEO and motorsports enthusiast, has made clear in recent times his commitment to recover the reputation of the Japanese brand in the field of sports vehicles. If it is discovered that there is potential for it, a Toyota GR Aygo X Cross to adopt the access role to the Gazoo Racing model line.

The new Toyota Aygo X Cross can now be booked in Spain

There won’t be a Toyota Aygo X Cross hybrid anytime soon



Using the GA-B platform (appropriately adapted to the A segment) allows the door to be left open both to the aforementioned Gazoo Racing sports version and to the electrification of this model. At this point it is impossible not to refer to its “big brother”, the Toyota Yaris. A model that does offer both options in its range.

Short term Toyota has scrapped the idea of ​​the new Aygo X Cross being electrified. The cost of the technology added to the increase in weight makes this possibility unfeasible for the moment. In this regard, the manufacturer already emphasizes that the three-cylinder gasoline engine offers a high level of efficiency.