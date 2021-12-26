The Toyota Avalon has premiered the 2022 range. Toyota’s very interesting hybrid saloon faces the final stretch of its commercial life. Under the premise of giving a boost to its sales, the offer has been renewed with numerous new features. Among them, the special edition Nightshade stands out.

Toyota is determined to boost the sales of one of the sedans that are part of its range in North America and, more specifically, in the United States. The popular brand, one of the colossi of the Japanese automotive industry, has officially announced the 2022 range of the Toyota Avalon. This very interesting saloon, which faces the final stretch of its commercial life, debuts many new features.

The new Toyota Avalon 2022, which is already on sale in the United States with a starting price of $ 37,400 (€ 33,070), bursts onto the scene with a renewed offer in which, without a doubt, a special edition stands out. All this accompanied by an improvement in the standard equipment. Especially in the security section.

The new Toyota Avalon 2022 has been presented in society

The keys to the new Toyota Avalon 2022 and the special edition Nightshade



The new 2022 range presents very relevant changes. First of all, we must emphasize that the Toyota Avalon TRD is no longer available for this new year. Although this sporty version will disappear from the configurator, the special edition Nightshade is added to the offer. The new Toyota Avalon XSE Hybrid Nightshade Edition It will be offered in three colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl and Celestial Silver Metallic.

Beyond the color chosen for the exterior of the new Avalon Nightshade, the special edition sports several components painted in black. The exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler, door handles, roof antenna and badges. In addition, it is fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels finished in black. Black is also the main color in the cabin. Among its equipment, the electric sliding roof and a multimedia system with an 8-inch touch screen stand out.

Generally speaking, Avalon prices have seen a slight increase. However, Toyota emphasizes that these changes in rates are due to the improvement of the endowment. All the versions that make up the range fitted as standard with the Toyota Safety System 2.5+ package with numerous driver assistance systems. Among other technologies it has adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assistant, traffic sign recognition and automatic high beams.

The interior of the new Toyota Avalon 2022. It boasts technological equipment

Toyota Avalon, the latest victim of “SUV fever” in North America



A few months ago, Toyota itself confirmed its intention to put an end to the commercial journey of the Avalon in the North American territory. This saloon will no longer be available at US dealerships. It is a new victim of the so-called “SUV fever” that not only affects the Old Continent. And although we would like to see this model in Europe, there is no possibility of that happening.

The Avalon has been canceled in North America. Now, this does not mean that it will disappear permanently. Toyota has chosen to continue selling it in China. The reason? In the Asian country this type of vehicle continues to enjoy great popularity.