Toyota has started European production of the second generation of hydrogen fuel cell modules. More compact and lighter modules, designed in two different formats. The production process in Europe takes place at Toyota’s facilities in Zaventem (Brussels).

Toyota, one of the giants of the Japanese auto industry, is betting really hard to develop its hydrogen technology beyond cars. A technology that, for the company, is decisive in order to reduce CO2 emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. That is why Toyota’s commitment to hydrogen goes beyond the passenger car market, and is in fact offering its fuel cell technology in easy-to-use modules for third-party applications.

Under the premise of laying the foundations for the expansion of its hydrogen technology from automotive to various uses, the Toyota Mirai fuel cell system has been redesigned into compact modules. The second generation of the Mirai, the world’s first series-production hydrogen fuel cell car, landed at dealerships relatively recently. In its elite niche, it is commercially successful.

Toyota’s New Generation of Fuel Cell Modules Will Bear the ‘Made in Europe’ Seal

Toyota’s new fuel cell modules



Toyota has indicated that from January 2022 it will start the production of second generation modules, based on its new generation fuel cell system. This new system is contained in modules that are characterized by their compact dimensions and low weight. In addition, they offer a higher energy density.

The modules will be available in two forms: a cubic

and another rectangular flat. In this way it will be possible to adapt them to a wider range of applications. Production on European territory takes place at Toyota’s facilities in Zaventem (Brussels). In addition, at this Toyota Research and Development Center, a pilot assembly line will be installed that will combine advanced technology with high-quality assembly.

Toyota has chosen manufacture its new fuel cell modules on European territory due to the increase in demand that is occurring throughout the region. And it is that hydrogen is rapidly positioning itself as one of the pillars on which the industry will be based in the medium and long term. Not to mention its applications in the automotive field.

Toyota has decided to manufacture the new generation of its fuel cell modules in Brussels

The fuel cell and hot hydrogen



Beyond having the world’s best-selling hydrogen fuel cell car in its portfolio, Toyota is devoting many resources to developing so-called hot hydrogen, a technology that will allow internal combustion engines to stay alive in the age of fuel. electrification and sustainable mobility.