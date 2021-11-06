If your kitchen is induction and is relatively new, you will already be mentalized that it is time to renew all the kitchenware: pots, saucepans and of course, pans, specifically designed for this type of electrical appliance that cannot be missing.

Precisely the latter are our protagonists today, because on Amazon we have found a whole selection of induction pans for all types of pockets and preferences. These are some of our favorites:

Bra Prior

One of the favorite brands among customers of Amazon In the field of pans it is undoubtedly Bra and this set of three made of non-stick cast aluminum is one of the best valued. It is a set of three sizes (18.22 and 26 centimeters respectively) suitable for all types of cooking, of course also induction.

The complete set comes with three trivets that act as protectors when we store them since their handle allows them to be stacked to take up less space. We find them on Amazon where they have their recommendation label and 4.4 stars among more than 4000 buyers per 79 59.34 euros.





Bra Prior – Set of 3 Pans, Non-Stick Cast Aluminum, Includes two Safe Green Trivets, Suitable for All Types of Cookers Including Induction, 18-22-26 cm

Saint Ignatius Daimiel

Second, we have this set of San Ignacio with the support of one of the chefs of MasterChef, Pepe Rodriguez. The set consists of three gray stone effect forged aluminum pans and a wood-style handle.

A design that promises perfect performance and resistance to deformation. We can find them on sale today on Amazon, where they have an average rating of 3.5 stars from 46.99 41.99 euros (the price may vary depending on the size we choose.





San Ignacio Set 3 Pans 18/22/26 Daimiel, Forged Aluminum, Induction, Gray

WMF Devil

Another brand of recognized prestige in terms of pans is WMF and in Amazon we find the set of three pans suitable for induction Devil model. A set made of stainless steel with non-stick coating that has three different measurements (20.24 and 28 centimeters respectively).

The elegant frying pan set has a 4.3 star rating from over 3,900 past buyers and can be found on sale today on Amazon for just 97.01 69.99 euros (it is also available in a cheaper two-pack).





WMF Set of 3 pans Devil 20-24-28, with non-stick for all types of cookers including induction, stainless steel with non-stick coating

Bra terra

Another game signed by Bra that is interesting to us is this Terra made of cast aluminum in a golden finish that will not go unnoticed. A set of three pans designed for all types of kitchens that we can even wash in the dishwasher.

The pans come in three different sizes: 18.22 and 26 centimeters, although we can choose other sizes with their corresponding price change. We can find them on Amazon discounted today, where they have an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 2000 buyers per 67.33 41.99 euros.





BRA Terra – Set of 3 pans, cast aluminum, suitable for all types of cookers, including induction and hob, dishwasher safe, 18-22-26 cm [Amazon Exclusive]

WMF Profi

Finally, a set also from WMF ideal for the most purists since they are made in stainless steel suitable for all types of kitchens and dishwashers, without non-stick coating. The material and design allow long-term roasting at high temperatures.





WMF Profi – Set of 3 pans 20, 24 and 28 cm, in stainless steel, without non-stick coating for all types of cookers Including induction

The set is available with several models of frying pans to choose from, but on sale today we find the one that has three pieces of 20, 24 and 28 centimeters. We have it available on Amazon where it has the support of more than 3600 buyers per 135.99 119.99 euros.

