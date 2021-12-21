Smart TV Samsung 43 ” 4K UHD 43AU8005

With a more complete and advanced HDR10 + system with 4K image quality capable of reproducing more than 1 billion colors without degrading over time. With this Smart TV you can enjoy a more fluid game thanks to the frame improvement (FRC) of the new processor that optimizes moving scenes. In addition, it has the integrated voice assistants: Google Assistant, Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Its usual price is 569 euros and now we find it with a 30% discount at 399 euros.

Smart TV Samsung 55 ”QLED 4K 55Q74A

This Smart TV has a 4K QLED processor with artificial intelligence that transforms and improves sound and image quality regardless of the source. If we are video game lovers we can select the panoramic game mode which modifies the screen ratio to 21: 9 and 32: 9 for a more complete view. We can also make video calls from the television and enjoy all the details thanks to Quantum HDR10 +. Its usual price is 1,049.99 euros and now we can buy it for 699 euros.

Samsung Smart TV 75 ” 4K 75AU8005

If we want to opt for a Smart TV with a larger panel, this 75-inch Samsung will make us enjoy our favorite content in full color. Thanks to Motion Xcelerator we can see a sharper imageas it adds frames automatically from the source source. It also has the Tap View option to connect our mobile to the television with a simple touch and automatically duplicate the screen. Its usual price is 1,299 euros and now we can save 450 euros by acquiring it for 849 euros.