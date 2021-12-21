Smart TV Samsung 43 ” 4K UHD 43AU8005
With a more complete and advanced HDR10 + system with 4K image quality capable of reproducing more than 1 billion colors without degrading over time. With this Smart TV you can enjoy a more fluid game thanks to the frame improvement (FRC) of the new processor that optimizes moving scenes. In addition, it has the integrated voice assistants: Google Assistant, Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Its usual price is 569 euros and now we find it with a 30% discount at 399 euros.
Smart TV Samsung 55 ”QLED 4K 55Q74A
This Smart TV has a 4K QLED processor with artificial intelligence that transforms and improves sound and image quality regardless of the source. If we are video game lovers we can select the panoramic game mode which modifies the screen ratio to 21: 9 and 32: 9 for a more complete view. We can also make video calls from the television and enjoy all the details thanks to Quantum HDR10 +. Its usual price is 1,049.99 euros and now we can buy it for 699 euros.
Samsung Smart TV 75 ” 4K 75AU8005
If we want to opt for a Smart TV with a larger panel, this 75-inch Samsung will make us enjoy our favorite content in full color. Thanks to Motion Xcelerator we can see a sharper imageas it adds frames automatically from the source source. It also has the Tap View option to connect our mobile to the television with a simple touch and automatically duplicate the screen. Its usual price is 1,299 euros and now we can save 450 euros by acquiring it for 849 euros.
These three Samsung Smart TV models have the Tizen operating system and have Samsung TV Plus, an exclusive service for Samsung televisions with more than 100 free channels.
Smart TV Sony 43 ”4K KD43X80J
A Smart TV with 4K HDR image quality and a 43-inch screen size. It has Google tv With which we can ask Google for a specific title or search by genre and make tailor-made recommendations. Ambient Optimization technology with light sensor is able to adjust the sound and image to the environment. We can get it for a price of 699.99 euros, when its usual price is 799 euros.
Smart TV Sony Bravia OLED 55 ”4K KE55A8P
If we are looking for a Smart TV with an OLED panel. This 55 ”inch Sony Bravia can be a very good option. OLED has the self-illuminated pixel technology individually controlled to provide a wide viewing angle, blur-free image and true color. It has Android TV and we can ask Google to connect and communicate with other smart devices. Now it has a 28% discount staying its price in 1,299 euros.
