Top 5: The Most Impressive Marvel Comics Christmas Stories

Do not miss the best Christmas stories that Marvel Comics has published over eight decades, with which it has captivated its readers

We are finally in this beautiful time where family unity, good intentions and the moment of reflection are presented. But in the Marvel Universe, Christmas is not always peace and joy, action cannot be absent on these dates.

In the Christmas holidays, even the villains succumb to the magic of these dates, regardless of their plans, or the heroes must stop Santa’s plans when the old bearded man goes crazy for the gems of infinity, in short.

Without further ado, and with the wish that you have a Merry Christmas, SMASH and Marvel Comics México present you some of the Christmas stories that you should know at La Casa de las Ideas.

Spider-Man’s Tangled Web # 21

In one of the stories that have the Darwyn Cooke touch, Spidey and his team have a more than complicated mission for the holidays, to find a gift for JJ Jameson, in the middle of a series of situations worthy of the holidays.

Spider-Man not only has to deal with impulsive buyers, Flash Thompson sells figures of Spidey stealing and Jameson continues his smear campaigns, in something that only Christmas can bring together.

Uncanny X-Men # 143

In a mix between My Poor Little Angel and Alien, the creative duo of the X-Men, Chris Claremont and John Byrne give us a story titled Demon, where Kitty Pride has to deal alone in Professor Charles Xavier’s mansion, where an N ‘ Garai manages to break free.

Kitty Pride has to manage alone to return this being to the dimension where it is confined, while the other members of the X-Men celebrate Christmas each by their own side.

Marvel Holiday Special 2009

Among the most powerful beings who have possessed the Infinity Gauntlet, we must include Santa Claus, who, trying to stop his reindeer, who turned out to be Skrulls, went with the Illuminati, who gave him the gauntlet to take a gem, but Saint Nicholas goes crazy.

The one who saves the day is Namor, who shoots a snowball at Santa Claus, which returns him to his senses, and Tony Stark gives him some robotic reindeer that will help him not to miss the presents at Christmas

Marvel Holiday Special 2005

Jeff Parker and Riley Brown gave us one of the craziest stories in The House of Ideas where Doctor Strange battles a carnivorous Christmas tree, while Tony Stark, Steve Rogers and Logan seek to impress Mary Jane and Jessica Drew.

As if this were not enough, a version of Ultron disguised as Santa Claus arrives at the Sanctum Santorum, which after several attempts is stopped by Spider-Man, who hands him a cookie that stops his murderous protocol.

What The…? # 10

In a story by Scott Lobdell and John Byrne, Victor Von Doom catches Santa Claus in one of his traps, so the fearsome Doctor Doom must supply Saint Nicolas, in exchange for the motherarch of the North Pole to fulfill his wish. harbors in his heart.

After handing out toys to the kids, coal to the villains, and epic fights with The Avengers and the Fantastic Four, Santa goes free and gives Victor Von Doom a teddy bear, something he has loved in his childhood. (What were you waiting for, for me to take over the world? It’s Christmas time, folks.)

