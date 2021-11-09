Disney’s new streaming platform, Star +, is now available in Latin America and at Cultura Geek we recommend five series for you to enjoy your weekend in this note!

The new platform of content a little more adult of Disney, Star +, is already available in Latin America. However, it is likely that when you enter the application it will happen to you like everyone else: there are so many options that you don’t know what to see. Do not worry that in Geek Culture we will solve this problem for you and we recommend five series available on Star + with which you can calmly do a marathon this weekend.

Only Murderers in the Building

If you are a fan of New York and the mysteries, this series is surely for you. In it we follow three neighbors who live in a building in the Upper West Side from New York. Mabel Mora, Hayden-Savage and Oliver Putnam They are complete strangers obsessed with unsolved crimes and only share, in addition to this obsession, the same building. But everything changes when one of the building’s tenants is murdered, causing the strange trio to end up joining forces to investigate the mystery that surrounds this murder.

Something that caught the attention of this series is its cast, its three protagonists are the singer Selena Gomez, and the comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series has a season of 10 chapters, which is already available at Star +. Steve Martin is also the creator of the series along with John hoffman.

The X-Files

Although it is a series that premiered in 1993, The X-Files it became an important series in popular culture. And it’s always a good time to see Mulder and Scully investigating strange cases that may or may not be related to aliens because the truth is out there.

On The X-Files we follow two agents of the FBI that were paired by their different personalities. On the one hand, it is Fox Mulder, a psychologist traumatized by the apparent abduction of his sister, and on the other Dana Scully, a forensic doctor who does not believe in paranormal events. The pair of investigators must work together to solve the strangest cases of the FBI. The series, which features 11 seasons yen the platform streaming You can also see the two films in the series.

American Horror Stories

Surely you know the horror series of Ryan Murphy, now the creator released a series based on some characters or elements from previous seasons called American Horror Stories. It is a series that each chapter tells a different story, so it is not necessary to see the chapters in order, although it must be clarified that the first, second and last are a little related.

A synopsis of the series cannot be made other than to explain that it is a series derived from American horror story. If you are a fan of the series, it is very likely that you will like this anthology a lot because it has a couple of nods to past seasons of the central series. American Horror Stories have seven episodes and it has already been confirmed that it will have a second season, of which not much is known yet.

Solar Opposites

The creators of Rick and Morty They decided to do a series out of the world that we already know and is called Solar Opposites. In it we follow four aliens who manage to escape from their home planet with the mission of protecting their living supercomputer. In this escape, they end up crashing into a quiet neighborhood on the Land.

After crashing his ship in the suburbs of USA and forced to take refuge in the American middle class, this unique family must protect Pupa, the living supercomputer that will one day evolve, as they agree on whether the Land it is frightening or wonderful. On the one hand, Korvo and Yumyulack They only see the pollution of the planet, excessive consumption and human fragility, while on the other, Terry and Jesse they love humans, television, junk food, and fun things.

LOST

And finally we recommend another popular culture classic … if mystery, suspense and drama are some of the things you like, Lost it’s for you. In it we follow a group of survivors of a plane crash on an island full of mysteries. The story itself is told chapter by chapter, so if you skip one or don’t pay attention to the details, you are likely to get lost.

But Lost became one of the many series that people keep talking about even 17 years after its premiere. The series has mixed reviews due to its ending, but to know if you agree with them or not you are going to have to see the 6 seasons found in Star +.

