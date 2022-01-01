Top 10: the ten best indie video games of 2021 according to Metacritic

We tell you which are the 10 best valued indies of 2021 in Metacritic. You will find all the details, in this note!

2021 was the year of indie video games: in the last 12 months, we’ve received jaw-dropping experiences and beautiful surprises that raise the bar for the year ahead. We tell you which were the 10 best valued according to Metacritic with your score.

Disco Elysium The Final Cut (97)

The RPG of ZA / UM He left us a complete version with new missions that extend the story of our protagonist, a drunken detective who wakes up with memory loss in a town submerged in sociopolitical conflicts and a case of alleged suicide in the backyard of his hotel: multiple decisions with impact , a spectacular art direction and hours of replayability. Available in Pc, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Y Xbox Series X | S.

Hades (93)

Considered the “best video game” by the awards Hugo, Hades presents us with a roguelike adventure set in the underworld of Greek mythology, with Prince Zagreus trying to escape from the prison of Hades and a group of gods who side with him … or do their best to prevent him from leaving. Available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Switch Y Pc.

Psychonauts 2 (91)

The sequel to Psychonauts from Double Fine It puts us back in the shoes of Razputin in an adventure with puzzles, action and platforms through the deepest corners of the mind: it has a lot of psychedelia and one of the best stories with a mental health theme. Available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (90)

Chicory, a nice little artist dog, takes his brush and gives us a platform adventure in which he must color his whole world and bring it to life through brush strokes. One of the best surprises of 2021. Available at Switch, PS4, PS5 Y Pc.

It Takes Two (89)

The new of Hazelight Studios, creators of A way out and with Josef fares at the address, It Takes Two (winner of GOTY in Game Awards) proposes a strictly cooperative adventure in which two players must join forces to fight enemies, solve puzzles and break an enchantment that transformed them into strange toys. Available in PS4, Xbox One Y Pc.

Death’s Door (89)

Death’s door It was one of the great successes of Return Digital in 2021. A roguelike that introduces us to a crow that is dedicated to collecting the souls that roam the world, until one day an unknown being steals one of their souls … and goes on a chase to recover it. Along the way you will run into fierce enemies, demigods and all the difficulty that characterizes roguelikes. Available in Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Pc.

Dusk (88)

Clones of Doom Y Quake They are almost infinite, but very few manage to be good enough to value them in a compilation of “the best of the year.” Dusk makes this list because it takes the best of classic FPS from id Software, in addition to Half-life, Hexen, Heretic Y Redneck Rampage to deliver a campaign of pure shooting, demons and arcade puzzles that is enjoyed from start to finish. Available in Switch Y Pc.

Fez (88)

Several years after its original release, this year Fez hit Nintendo’s hybrid console and reminded us why it’s one of the best indies we’ve ever seen. An adventure of platforms and puzzles in which the scene is shown 2D … until we decided to change the rules and give it a three-dimensional twist. Also available in PS4 Y Pc.

Wildermyth (87)

Wildermyth is a tactical role-playing game that draws on the classic tabletop role-playing games so that the characters have their own destiny marked by chance and the possibilities offered by each player’s decision. Available in Pc.

Unpacking (87)

If there was a video game that asked us to burn toys in a campfire, it was a matter of time before a “moving simulator” was created. In Unpacking We have several narrative puzzles that are carried out in rooms of a house: our objective is to open all the moving boxes, remove the products and order them as best we want in the environment, although, in the process, we will discover who we are and “what is the life we ​​are unpacking ”. Available in Pc.

