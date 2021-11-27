The first cases of cancer were detected thousands of years ago but a few decades ago it became a deadly disease. Based on the World Health Organization (WHO) caused nine million deaths in 2020 and the trend continues to rise. For this reason, specialists and adequate facilities are required to attend to patients. The problem is that the best cancer hospitals in the world are spread over a handful of countries.

Why is cancer already a global public health problem?

Among the factors that have led to this drastic increase in the number of tumors that are detected is the current lifestyle. Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, smoking and alcoholism are the main responsible for this situation. If the increase in life expectancy is also added then the consequences can be observed.

But now the biggest question is about the best cancer hospitals in the world. To provide an answer, Newsweek magazine teamed up with the Statista database portal.

This year they repeated their work in which more than two thousand hospitals from all over the planet were analyzed. Those from 25 countries were taken into account, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico.

Parameters on which the research was based

Recommendations from medical experts (doctors, hospital managers, health professionals).

Results of patient surveys.

Performance of doctors in hospitals.

In the end the results were published and the most interesting thing is that you can make a filter by specialty. In this way, it was obtained that the list of the best oncology hospitals in the world is headed by the following:

MD Anderson Cancer Center – United States Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center – United States Dana-Farber Cancer Institute – United States Mayo Clinic – Rochester – United States Asan Medical Center – South Korea Institut Gustave Roussy – France Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin – Germany The Johns Hopkins Hospital – United States The Princess Margaret Cancer Center – Canada IEO – European Institute of Oncology – Italy

The first thing that stands out is that the United States dominates this field by having five of the first 10 places. In part, it is the result of the nation’s high investment in health. To date it is estimated that 14.3 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is directed to this sector.

While the rest of the ranking is made up of hospitals located in nations with high purchasing power. Among them are South Korea, France, Germany, Canada and Italy.

Although beyond the facilities it is also important to have the appropriate number of specialists to avoid exploitation and wear that is common in countries like Mexico. Finally, if you want to know the complete results of the ranking you can see them in this link.