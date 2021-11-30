Earlier this month, Tom Holland, the actor in charge of bringing Peter Parker / Spider-Man to life in the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, got fans thinking that Spider-Man No Way Home It could be his farewell to the character, as he said he was not sure whether to continue after the release of this long-awaited film.

However, Sony’s plans, for both the actor and the character, still seem to have a long way to go, and even there is talk of a new trilogy, where Holland is visualized as the protagonist.

The producer of Spider-Man No Way Home, Amy Pascal, said that, although said tape has not been released, Sony is ready for the next Spider-Man movie, starring Tom Holland and in partnership with Marvel.

In an interview with the medium Fandango, Pascal confirmed that Tom Holland will continue in the role of the arachnid superhero, and even let see the possibility of a new trilogy, perhaps with a renewed plot and different from the previous ones.

“This is not the last movie we will do with Marvel … this is not the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal explained. “We are gearing up to do the next Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland and Marvel … We were thinking about this like three movies and now it’s time to think about the next three“.

While this is not a confirmation that Tom Holland has signed on for another trilogy, it does make clear Sony’s intentions to continue the character in the long run. In addition, Pascal made it clear that Sony’s approach to superhero films is not only focused on the multiverse introduced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Parallel universes create so many interesting stories, but I don’t think every solo movie has to end up being part of a multiverse. I think it’s very exciting and this movie certainly does,” said the producer.

It is not surprising that Sony wants to continue working with Marvel and Holland, since the films starring the actor as Spider-Man have been a success, and No way home It has become the most anticipated film of the year, the one that has caused the most expectation and the one that has already caused the sites and apps of the cinema chains to collapse, due to the high demand to purchase tickets for the premiere during the pre-sale. So it is clear that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man still has quite a story to tell.