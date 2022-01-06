It would be shocking if Tom Holland won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Movies in the superhero genre are generally frowned upon for awards like the Oscars, but in such a peculiar time that we are living and with the great impact that it has had Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would no longer be so disposable that he received a lot of nominations and that the great work of Tom holland.

In a recent interview, the actor Tom holland He confessed his great desire to win the long-awaited statuette:

“There have been talks about the future of Spider-Man. If it would be me, I’m not quite sure yet. Maybe he’s a producer or something, I don’t know. I do know that I love this character, and I would be sad to say goodbye. But I’ve basically accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish as this character… I really think I’m going to win the Oscar for this movie. So it’s great.

Do you think they will give him the Oscar? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

There is some encouraging background.

Although many films have been released lately Marvel studios or Dc comicsFew receive recognition at the Oscars. But in 2018, Black panther earned a Best Picture nomination (won Green Book), while Joaquin phoenix won for playing Joker (2019). Therefore, it is not so disposable that Tom holland Y Spider-Man: No Way Home opt for the best awards, especially since it has received very high critical marks and is getting people to return to the movies en masse. Since to date it has raised more than 1,386 million dollars. An almost unthinkable figure since the pandemic began.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in theaters, while the rest of the installments of Marvel studios where it appears Tom holland can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.