Tom Holland seems to have spoiled Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is the most anticipated film of the year. Hoping to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield once as Marvel’s arachnids has fans inspecting every minute detail of every promotional material for the film. Thus, It was recently discovered that Tom Holland may well have screwed up this revelation.

Prior to the premiere of the second trailer of this film, a video was published where Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are reacting to this advance. When the advance catches up, Holland can be heard saying, “but where is he …?” The interesting thing is that this happens precisely at the moment when we see Spider-Man facing Sandman, Electro and the Lizard apparently alone.

Let’s remember that a couple of days ago the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home from Brazil, where you can clearly see Lizard being hit by something invisible, and fans think Maguire or Garfield were edited in the sneak peek. However, there is also the possibility that Holland is referring to something else.

We will only have to wait until mid-December for a clear answer. In related topics, Spider-Man: No Way Home has advanced its premiere in Mexico. Similarly, Tom Holland now wants to be James Bond.

Fans should stop analyzing every detail of Tom Holland’s life right now. If Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in No way home, it is best to wait for the film to be surprised, and if they do not appear, this will prevent the disappointment from being as big as the bubble of hopes that there is at the moment.

Via: Marvel