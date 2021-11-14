Thinking about what will happen at some point, Tom Holland prepares for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home already analyzing his imminent replacement.

Marvel studios He has been developing Phase 4 of his creative project. On this occasion, the central axis of the productions has been the multiverse. This concept makes mention of a convergence between several reality, even making it possible for several versions of the same character to appear simultaneously. All this was already seen in the series of Loki and will continue in films like Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Since it became known that this would be part of the argument of the latter, viewers began to circulate on the networks that the other versions of Peter parker (Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). The appearance of Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and William Dafoe (Green Goblin) increased belief.

To this was added the confirmation of Jaime Foxx (Electro) in the cast and the possibility of seeing Charlie cox (Daredevil) and Tom hardy (Venom). For all this, fans do not lose hope of seeing the previous arachnids. However, there is no security for this, so it is very possible that they do not appear.

Thus, much has been said about the point where Tom holland, the actual Spiderman, it’s found. While some think that this will be his last solo installment as the character, others bet on one more trilogy.

Whatever the reality, the actor spoke about his future. Or rather, that of the character, already thinking about how he will face the eventual choice of a substitute for him.

“When they select the boy who will be Spider-Man to replace me, either next year or in five years, I will take it upon himself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man. Because it is huge. It is absolutely huge. Every time you walk out that door, you are representing Spider-Man. It’s hard. Sometimes it is exhausting. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get totally drunk, and not have to worry about the ramifications of public scrutiny of, “Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?«, Mentioned the artist.

For now, we will have to wait until December 17, when the delivery is released, to ratify the above.

Source: The Direct